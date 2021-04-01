Chancellor's Report: How UWM & The Medical College Of Wisconsin Are Working Together

On today’s Chancellor’s Report we’ll talk about UW-Milwaukee’s partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin. What are some of the exciting projects that MCW and UWM are working on now and how does the partnership work with UWM students and benefit the community?

Joining WUWM General Manager John Hess and UWM Chancellor Mark Mone on this episode is Dr. John Raymond, the President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

