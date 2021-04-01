© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
logo_UWMtoday_140x140.gif
UWM Today

Chancellor's Report: How UWM & The Medical College Of Wisconsin Are Working Together

Published April 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT
WUWM General Manager John Hess, UWM Chancellor Mark Mone and MCW President and CEO Dr. John Raymond came together to talk about the partnerships between the two schools.

On today’s Chancellor’s Report we’ll talk about UW-Milwaukee’s partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin. What are some of the exciting projects that MCW and UWM are working on now and how does the partnership work with UWM students and benefit the community?

Joining WUWM General Manager John Hess and UWM Chancellor Mark Mone on this episode is Dr. John Raymond, the President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin.

