How The Pandemic Is Shaping The Future Of The Entertainment Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on the entertainment industry. Hollywood studios, movie theaters and live theater companies all have experienced huge economic losses because consumers have been unable to gather due to social distancing requirements. The financial impact has been felt far beyond the corporate bottom lines with many people in the industry becoming unemployed.

On this edition of UWM Today we talk about how theaters have been able to survive during the pandemic and what the future holds for the entertainment business going forward. Joining us are Jocelyn Szczepaniak-Gillece, associate professor of English and Film Studies at UWM and Brent Hazelton, artistic director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre.