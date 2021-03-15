© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Barriers to Achievement in MPS

  • le_060410_a_1_page.jpg
    Education
    Teacher Round-table
    Our MPS teacher round-table featured members of the Educators' Network for Social Justice, who talked about their experiences working in the district and…
  • icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
    Education
    Teacher Mentor
    We learn about a program within MPS to mentor teachers during the earliest and often most challenging years of their career. Amy Mizialko is a district…
  • icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
    Education
    Special Ed Teacher
    We hear the perspective of one woman who is fairly new to teaching, but not to the education world. Nancy Wisniewski is a special education resource…
  • icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
    Education
    Teacher/Blogger
    MPS teacher and blogger Jay Bullock believes it's important for teachers to speak up in the broader conversation about education reform. Bullock is an…
  • icon_381444769-1c0cbb421bb76b26dc0a1cc0077a499c052bc679.png
    Education
    Don't Forget the Subs
    Carolyn Bucior says substitute teachers are often a forgotten part of the education equation. Bucior is a freelance writer in Milwaukee. She’s currently…
