Barriers to Achievement in MPS

Our MPS teacher round-table featured members of the Educators' Network for Social Justice, who talked about their experiences working in the district and…
We learn about a program within MPS to mentor teachers during the earliest and often most challenging years of their career. Amy Mizialko is a district…
We hear the perspective of one woman who is fairly new to teaching, but not to the education world. Nancy Wisniewski is a special education resource…
MPS teacher and blogger Jay Bullock believes it's important for teachers to speak up in the broader conversation about education reform. Bullock is an…
Carolyn Bucior says substitute teachers are often a forgotten part of the education equation. Bucior is a freelance writer in Milwaukee. She’s currently…
