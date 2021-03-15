-
For a lot of people going to the barbershop, and especially a Black barbershop, is about more than just getting a haircut. It’s a place where people come together as a community, where they talk about what’s going on around town and find mentorship and support. But COVID-19 changed so much of that.
-
'I Have More Of A Storefront Now': Milwaukee Dance Studio Owner Finds Silver Lining Running A Business In A PandemicFor our COVID Earners series, WUWM’s Teran Powell talks with Brianna Washington, owner of 617 Dance Space. Washington describes it as “a space for women," offering weekly classes, ladies’ night events and workshops.
-
As part of our COVID Earners series focusing on how people of color who own small businesses in the Milwaukee area have survived in the COVID-19 economy, WUWM's Angelina Mosher Salazar talks to Joan Mari Luciano Vargas about how she transformed the crisis into opportunity.
-
As part of WUWM's COVID Earners series, we meet Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne. They own Twisted Plants, a vegan comfort food restaurant in Cudahy.
-
Even before COVID-19, minority owned businesses were more likely to fail than others. It’s been a year since Wisconsin, along with states across the country shut down over fears about the spread of the virus. COVID-19 has added more stress for a lot of businesses.
-
A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many businesses. It also impacted independent artists and freelancers, like Barderies Hampton. She's a Black…
-
Many small minority-owned businesses are struggling right now. While COVID-19 has touched just about every business one way or another, studies have shown…