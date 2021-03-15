-
The Environmental Protection Agency laid out a proposed rule Tuesday that it says ends confusion about waterways that fall under federal clean water…
-
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Cathy Stepp has accepted an appointment with the Environmental Protection Agency. She's been named…
-
A Trump official says he expects peer-reviewed research will be subject to vetting during the transition period. If such a rule became permanent, it would be a radical departure from existing policy.
-
A panel in Milwaukee this week largely criticized the rule that would reduce Wisconsin's coal-burning power plant emissions 34 percent by 2030. Only one…
-
Greenhouse gas emitted from coal-burning plants come under fire in U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposed Clean Power Plan. It would reduce…
-
Jeff Barrow heads the Great Milwaukee Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. He added his signature to a letter urging President Obama and…
-
Wisconsin will have to cut back it's carbon dioxide emissions by more than 30 percent by 2030, according to the proposed Clean Power Plan released…
-
The condition of the Great Lakes will receive its fair share of attention over the next few days.Tonight in Milwaukee, the EPA is asking for public input…