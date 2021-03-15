food desert

-
Grocery stores tend to be scarce in some of Milwaukee’s poorest neighborhoods. People may have to travel miles to buy fresh produce, meat and dairy…
-
Milwaukee has a number of neighborhoods that lack easy access to grocery stores. An end is in sight for one of these food deserts. Pete’s Fruit Market…
-
For most of us, going to the local supermarket with a wide selection of healthy choices is just part of our routine.But if you are poor, making a decision…
-
There are many neighborhoods in Milwaukee that lack easy access to grocery stores. Near West Side Partners and Marquette University have launched The…
-
For most kids, summer is the best time of year: school’s out, the sun is shining and days are free and open. But for many little ones in and around…
-
A low-income neighborhood on Milwaukee's near north side turns a corner Friday. Residents and planners are celebrating the grand opening of the Innovation…
-
Mobile food pantries target neighborhoods classified as food deserts by bringing residents fresh produce and meat. They have been roving around the…
-
While malnutrition might occur for different reasons in sub-Saharan Africa than it does in Milwaukee, there are some similarities in the approaches being…
-
There are a number of efforts underway in Milwaukee to supply fresh food to areas that are not near a large grocery store.One is the work of JasKirantoor,…
-
In 2011, Growing Power's Will Allen had this to say about Lake Effect contributor Kyle Cherek:"Eating food is what we all have in common. It’s important…