The Senate passed the temporary funding measure earlier Thursday, hours ahead of the midnight deadline. Bipartisan negotiators have been unable to reach a broader deal on spending bills.
The president invoked emergency powers to free up more money than Congress had allowed in its spending deal. House Democrats are launching an investigation into his decision.
Congressional negotiators are close to a budget deal, but it provides less than what the president wants for a border wall and limits the number of people immigration officials can detain.
Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., told reporters that he believes Congress can approve the legislation and send it to the president before the Friday night deadline to avert another partial shutdown.
While the reopening of the government is welcome news for many federal workers, some express trepidation that they'll face the same predicament after Feb. 15.
President Trump was outmaneuvered by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and did damage with key constituencies. Meanwhile, Americans may be more aware of what government does.
The bill opens the government through Feb. 15 and provides back pay for federal workers who have missed two paychecks during the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Border security talks continue.
The president gave in to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their State of the Union spat, with political pressure mounting against him. But negotiating an end to the shutdown is a higher bar.
After a Democratic bill and a GOP bill both failed in the Senate, leaders looked for a way forward Thursday. But Democrats reiterated their opposition to border wall funding, "prorated or otherwise."
The government shutdown has led the budget of federal court systems to run dry, causing disruptions to the pursuit of justice. Court officials fear that things could get worse in coming weeks.