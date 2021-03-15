-
For nearly 25 years, the urban farming nonprofit Growing Power taught kids and adults on Milwaukee’s northwest side to grow and consume local food. The…
-
Many people garden in the warmer months, growing anything from berries to beans. But beyond plants, how many of those people would also be interested in a…
-
Glendale-based produce wholesaler, Maglio Companies, has teamed up with Growing Power for an experiment.This summer, the Milwaukee-based national leader…
-
One of the benefits of UW-Milwaukee having the only school of freshwater sciences in the United States is the great expertise that exists in the…
-
There are a number of efforts underway in Milwaukee to supply fresh food to areas that are not near a large grocery store.One is the work of JasKirantoor,…
-
A few months ago WUWM News met three Milwaukee entrepreneurs who set their sights high. They hope to create a commercial aquaculture business in an old…