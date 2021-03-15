-
Milwaukee’s harbor district is evolving. On its northern edge plans are afoot for a hotel, apartment and office complex. When that happens, a decades’…
The state of Wisconsin and City of Milwaukee are promising more than $60 million in financial incentives to help the Komatsu Mining Corporation move from…
If you were a fish, you probably wouldn’t choose the harbor — where Milwaukee’s three rivers converge — as a favorite hangout.After all, its primary…
You might know about a small park within Milwaukee's harbor on Jones Island called Kaszube. Harbor View Plaza will become the first greenspace since the…
Update:The EPA awarded the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee a $3 million grant to help restore the Grand Trunk wetland in the city's…
Many people have not ventured into the harbor district, just south of downtown in the Walker's Point neighborhood. The City of Milwaukee wants to change…
A collection of artistically decorated pontoons, some carrying artfully adorned people and puppets, will launch tomorrow (Saturday) from the Bruce Street…
The City of Milwaukee is putting the finishing touches on a water and land use plan to help guide the future of the harbor’s 1,000 water-edged acres. The…
Planners believe the Milwaukee Harbor District's 1,000 watery acres are oozing with potential. Its revitalization tops the city’s sustainability plan.An…
Update:A bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved the sale of the former Milwaukee Solvay Coke & Gas Company site to Wisconsin Gas LLC, a We Energies affiliate.…