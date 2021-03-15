-
President Trump was impeached for inciting his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. The violence and its aftermath will be an enduring symbol of his four years in the White House.
-
President Biden called for a day of "renewal and resolve" as he takes office. Read fact checks and analysis of his remarks.
-
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as president and vice president of the United States on Wednesday. Follow live special coverage throughout the day.
-
The Wisconsin National Guard says 500 of its members are now in the Washington, D.C. area. They're part of roughly 25,000 Guard troops from around the…
-
President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration has been largely downsized because of the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
-
Less than a day after President Trump's inauguration, protesters are taking to the streets to oppose his policies. Between a rally and a march, they aim to call attention to a broad list of demands.
-
People were cheering and clinking champagne glasses Friday morning in Waukesha County, as Donald Trump was sworn-in as the nation’s 45th president. We…
-
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Below is the transcript of President Trump's inaugural address as well as notes…
-
Donald Trump has completed an unlikely journey from real estate mogul to the 45th president of the United States.
-
One inauguration protest erupted into conflict; officers in riot gear sent a concussive device into the crowd of several hundred. The interim police chief says protests elsewhere have been peaceful.