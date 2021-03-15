international

-
It has been 25 years since the genocide in Rwanda, in which the ruling Hutu majority government slaughtered as many as one million Tutsi people. By most…
Regional police are describing the deadly incident on a Barcelona boulevard as a terrorist attack. Hours later, police say five suspects were killed after a shootout with security forces in Cambrils.
Four attackers struck Iran's parliament in Tehran during a morning legislative session. A second group of attackers struck the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, state TV reports.
The continued depletion of religious diversity in the Middle East could be contributing to the death of one of the oldest living languages, known as…
The centrist is set to become the youngest president in modern French history. Sunday's results mark a big defeat for right-wing Marine Le Pen, who had hoped to ride the populist wave to victory.
Political outsider Emmanuel Macron has come in top place in the first round of the election with around 24 percent of the vote. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen trailed with 22 percent.
Last week, British Prime Minister Theresa May formally triggered Article 50, which starts the process of the UK’s departure from the European Union, known…
At least 10 people were killed in the blast, according to Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova. The explosion hit while the train was between two stations in the center of Russia's second-largest city.
The story of Malala Yousafzai is known around the world. As a young girl living in Pakistan, she was shot in the head by militants who sought to keep her…
"This is an historic moment, from which there can be no turning back. Britain is leaving the European Union," British Prime Minister Theresa May tells the House of Commons.