Going to court, whether it’s as a criminal defendant, to seek a restraining order or even to fight a parking ticket is a stressful experience. But imagine…
Learning a new language gets harder for most of us once we’re past the age of 6 or 7. But one way to help make learning a foreign language easier, and…
If you took the New York Times's 2013 online quiz, "How Y'all, Youse, and You Guys Talk," you weren't alone. Hundreds of thousands of us took the quiz and…
If you've watched Saturday Night Live's "Fond du Lac Action News" newscast, you might have heard a semi-familiar accent. And while parts of the dialect…
Valentine's Day - seen by many as a romantic occasion - is a couple weeks away. But in Brazil today, another observance has its own romantic…
Pickle patch. Bubbler. Tavern belly. Brats.Wisconsinites have regularly employed a colorful and unique vocabulary thanks to multiple waves of immigration…