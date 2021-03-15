Menomonee Valley Partners

-
The Menomonee Valley's astounding renaissance is considered a national model of urban revitalization. Now the Valley is pushing into phase two of its…
Fine art photographer Eddee Daniel spent 2014 as the Menomonee Valley's inaugural artist in residence.If you know his work and passion for the…
Melissa Cook manages the Hank Aaron State Trail. The project has been many years in the making.The trail starts in downtown Milwaukee at Lake Michigan and…
Inside a former gasification plant in the Menomonee Valley, people will have a year to view Eddee Daniel’s evolving images of the valley – where years of…
After a decade of collecting buckets of public and private funding, a 24-acre park comes to life in the Menomonee Valley.Saturday, Milwaukee will…