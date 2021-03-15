Milwaukee Unrest

-
Three years ago, Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood erupted in protest. After the fatal police-shooting of 23-year-old Sylville Smith, tensions between…
-
Efforts to connect people to jobs on Milwaukee’s north side jumped into high gear a year ago, after the unrest that broke out in the Sherman Park…
-
This weekend marks the first anniversary of the unrest that rocked Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.People angry about a fatal police shooting -- and…
-
Former Milwaukee Police Officer Dominque Heaggan-Brown heard the words “not guilty” in court on Wednesday as did the family of Sylville Smith. A jury…
-
Cries of disapproval filled the courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, after a Milwaukee jury found former police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown not guilty of…
-
Monday, jury selection will begin in Milwaukee for former police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown. He fatally shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith last summer.…
-
Six months after violence shook Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood, it’s pretty much “business as usual” at a couple local schools. Leaders there…
-
It has been six months since a Milwaukee police officer shot and killed an armed suspect in the Sherman Park neighborhood, sparking two nights of unrest.…
-
Dominique Heaggan-Brown has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Sylville Smith.The former Milwaukee police officer is accused…
-
Disciplinary proceedings are now underway against the Milwaukee police officer, whose actions sparked unrest in the Sherman Park Neighborhood. He fatally…