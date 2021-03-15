-
The Milwaukee School Board unanimously voted Thursday night to end contracts with the Milwaukee Police Department. Board members said they've repeatedly…
Updated on Oct. 31 at 1:28 p.m. CTA criminal case is proceeding against Riverside University High School student Eddie Seaberry, 20, who was charged with…
Updated on July 12 at 3:45 p.m. CTA Wisconsin man has been convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Milwaukee Police…
The Milwaukee Police Department plans to employ more officers in neighborhoods experiencing rashes of vehicle thefts, crashes and traffic violations.…