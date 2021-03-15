-
There have been more than 140 homicides in Milwaukee this year, about double the number last year at this time. It's possible that in 2020, the city will…
Two years after John Zera was murdered, an anonymous tip about a Franklin High substitute teacher with an unusual interest in boys' feet would generate a…
This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of John Zera, a 14-year old Franklin High School student. Zera was murdered, and his body was…
Von Trier has been a popular Milwaukee night spot for years – a bar on the east side which manages to be both vibrant and old world at the same time. But…
In last month’s manhunt for the suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing, many analysts – including some on NPR – termed it unprecedented in recent…