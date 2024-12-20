Homicides of juveniles in Milwaukee: Haunting memories, possible solutions

The number of homicides in Milwaukee is down about one-fifth from this time last year. But the decrease in the number of Milwaukee kids killed is smaller, and the juvenile death toll this year is about 20.

The violent deaths at such an early age can haunt surviving relatives for years.

Milwaukee pastor Ken Hughes often counsels families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. It’s a situation he says he understands all too well. Thirty-one years ago, his 15-year-old nephew, Charles Monroe Brunson, was murdered.

“Back in this time, they were doing crimes of fashion. He had on a team jacket, and a guy wanted it. So, he killed my 15-year-old nephew for that. It was really tough for our family during those times, for a life to be snatched away," Hughes tells WUWM.

Hughes says some of the pain has eased. But he says he also thinks about how his nephew might have grown into adulthood, maybe even playing pro football, because Brunson loved the game.

Hughes, a leader of Faith Harvest Outreach Ministries, 1525 W. Center St., Milwaukee, says the city shouldn’t give up on trying for more reductions in juvenile homicides.

He says for one thing there should be more focus on the Bible—even in schools. But Hughes also recommends taking a closer look at reducing access to guns.

“You see the task force on drug trafficking. They have a task force on human sex trafficking. But you never really hear about a task force on gun trafficking," he says.

Chuck Quirmbach A "remembrance tree" at the Dec. 14 vigil carries the names of violence victims.

Milwaukeean James Ferguson lost a young cousin to gun violence several years ago. Ferguson says the death still stings, especially when he’s near 27th and Burleigh, where his relative died.

“Like, I don’t even have to be thinking about it. But instantly, my body starts to react to the fact that I’m in this zone, in this area. And I can feel my anxiety kicking in," Ferguson says, adding that sometimes he will go out of his way to avoid being in that area.

Ferguson was recently elected to the Milwaukee School Board and says other members have heard a lot from the public about protecting students and staff.

“So, you will be seeing board resolutions, policy changes at MPS that prioritize school and student safety," he says.

WUWM spoke with Ferguson before the Dec. 16 fatal shootings at a Christian school in Madison. That incident may prompt other measures.

Chuck Quirmbach Brenda Hines speaks at the Dec.14 vigil.

On Dec. 14, Ferguson attended an annual memorial for homicide victims, organized by Brenda Hines, whose 23-year-old son, Donovan, was shot to death seven years ago.

Hines’ take on why juveniles commit homicides: “Could be things at home, could be poverty, economic, social, and teens having more guns nowadays. Fear," she says.

Hines’ advice to policymakers: “We need more people involved. We do have the grassroots that’s there now, and we really need to work to save our youth."

Chuck Quirmbach The 5800 block of W. Carmen Ave., Milwaukee. Police say 15 year-old Emanuel Johnson was shot to death there on December 12, 2024. A 18 year-old was shot to death in the same area in June of this year.

Ashanti Hamilton directs Milwaukee’s Office of Community Wellness and Safety. He says there are many efforts to prevent gunfire among youth—and adults—especially using community members trained to mediate and de-escalate disputes.

“We’ve identified the hot spots in the community where these things are most likely to occur, and we have these credible messengers who are working in these neighborhoods, building relationships. So, when they hear things are brewing, when people report things are brewing—we oftentimes get information from the police department about violent acts that have occurred—we engage those individuals and encourage them not to further their conflict," Hamilton says.

Hamilton says the state of Wisconsin and President Joe Biden have been helpful in steering dollars to anti-violence efforts here. Hamilton’s message to the second Trump administration is that violence prevention is not an alternative to policing, but a collaboration with law enforcement.

“The goals are the same. The outcomes that we’re looking for in creating more stable neighborhoods are the same," he says.

Even with the drop in homicides this year and last, police say 127 people have been killed in Milwaukee during 2024.

