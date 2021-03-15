national parks

-
A job of a lifetime began Monday for 33-year-old Jarob Ortiz, a coveted position he never imagined would be his. Ortiz has become the official…
The best thing we can do for wildlife this summer, says anthropologist Barbara J. King, is to back off while visiting the wild lands where they live.
Parks are expensive for obvious reasons: Visitor centers need displays, and roads need repairs. But there's also upkeep of the Grand Canyon's sewage operations and of Independence Hall's sprinklers.
The National Park Service is hiring a full-time photographer to document the country's natural landscapes. NPR's Audie Cornish talks to Rich O'Connor of the National Park Service photography program about the position, which some are comparing to the job held by Ansel Adams in the 1940s.
If you're hoping to take advantage of the extended winter season to visit the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore ice caves, you certainly won't be…
As the weather gets nicer, millions of Americans will take to hiking in national forests, trading in the company of man for the company of trees. But as…