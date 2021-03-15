-
Whether the symbolism of President Trump stepping into North Korea carries with it the promise of change, or little more than dramatic optics, remains the subject of debate.
Talks between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended early Thursday. Trump cited continued sanctions against North Korea as a sticking point.
President Trump and Kim Jong Un are going for round two as the U.S. seeks to achieve the historically elusive goal of denuclearization by North Korea.
Analysts weigh the possible offers North Korea's leader could make later this month in Vietnam.
Trump first met with Kim in June 2018 in Singapore, and the two appeared to form an unlikely bond after Trump had previously criticized Kim on Twitter, slamming him as "Little Rocket Man."
New research shared exclusively with NPR suggests that Pyongyang is refining its weapons technology through open scientific research. China leads the way in scientific collaboration with North Korea.
Five months after the Singapore summit, North Korea's nuclear program chugs on. "I think right now, we are absolutely stuck," says North Korea expert Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst.
"Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long planned meeting," Trump wrote.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in met at the border village of Panmunjom for the first inter-Koreas summit in more than a decade.