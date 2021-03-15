-
The Trump administration has finalized new rules that bar federally funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions. Abortion-rights supporters call that prohibition a "gag" rule.
-
Any organization that provides or refers patients for abortions will be ineligible for Title X funding to cover STD prevention, cancer screenings and contraception.
-
Two states had tried to block the use of Medicaid money for non-abortion, pregnancy-related health care services at Planned Parenthood. The action is a big win for Planned Parenthood.
-
Interests intent on defunding Planned Parenthood defended two bills during a public hearing Wednesday at the State Capitol.One bill would take federal…
-
The fallout continues from undercover videos that showed a California Planned Parenthood employee discussing the sale of fetal tissue. In Madison on…
-
Two Republican state lawmakers want to ban the sale of fetal tissue and create rules for its disposal.The proposal comes on the heels of a controversial…
-
A U.S. district judge has blocked a new state law that requires abortion doctors to have hospital admitting privileges.Judge William Conley’s order on…
-
Update: A federal judge decided Wednesday, to continue blocking a new Wisconsin abortion rule, at least for the next two weeks. It requires abortion…
-
A judge has placed a hold on one of Wisconsin’s new abortion rules.It cannot take effect, at least until a hearing next week. The law requires doctors…
-
Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill into law that places additional conditions on abortions in Wisconsin.The law requires women to have an ultrasound…