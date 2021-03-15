-
Milwaukee poet Richard Hedderman serves on the education staff at the Milwaukee Public Museum, which often gives him writing inspiration. Here's a poem…
-
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police set off a firestorm of protest around the country and world. But it certainly wasn’t the first…
-
In 2021, Black women are still fighting a historic battle — challenging racism and misogyny, and demanding equality and justice.Poet Cherene Sherrard digs…
-
2020 was a year that was especially hard on artists — shows were cancelled, collaboration disrupted. And for many, the year was marked by loss, pain, and…
-
In U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo’s book “Crazy Brave” she wrote, “When beloved Sun rises, it is an entrance, a door to fresh knowledge.”This quote served…
-
The 1960s was a decade of change in the United States. The civil rights movement brought intense focus on human rights abuses against minorities,…
-
Florida-based gay poet Gregg Shapiro has come a long way from his Midwest roots. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, feeling out-of-place and eager to…
-
Milwaukee poet David Southward has won the 2019 International Frost Farm Prize for metrical poetry for Mary's Visit, a poem written in a sestina form.…
-
Shaun Ranft is a Lake Effect sports contributor and the former editor of the website The Sports Post. But as much as he loves sports, Ranft says his true…
-
Stephen Anderson is a Milwaukee area poet, but if you read his latest collection, it would give few clues to where he lives. The book, called The Dream…