We all know that children who grow up in disadvantaged homes face unique challenges to their well-being and their chances for success later in life. But…
When President Obama's "My Brother's Keeper" initiative was first announced in February, it emphasized its goal to improve opportunities for young men of…
A recent report named Wisconsin as the worst state for the welfare of black children.The Annie E. Casey Foundation study - called "Race of Results:…
Wisconsin needs to change its corrections policies in order to reduce the state’s prison population, two advisory board members of a Milwaukee area…
Armando is a 36-year-old Milwaukeean, a certified carpenter, and a very proud dad. But he is also a former inmate of a state correctional facility.Back in…
Among the financial challenges facing many of Milwaukee's black men is the disproportionate amount of debt they carry.Though there are several factors…
The latest census figures paint a fairly bleak picture for Milwaukee.About 27 percent of its residents are living below the poverty line. That's defined…
Milwaukee is known nationwide as being one of the most segregated cities in the country; segregated both racially and economically.Being a homeowner is…