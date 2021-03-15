-
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Milwaukee can no longer enforce its residency requirement. The court decided 5-2 that the city's…
-
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court listened to arguments about residency rules, and the outcome will determine whether Milwaukee police officers,…
-
The City of Milwaukee has clarified its position on whether its employees must live within city limits, at this time.The City issued a statement Friday in…
-
For 75 years, Milwaukee required its employees to live within city limits. The state budget Gov. Scott Walker approved two years ago banned the mandate.…
-
The City of Milwaukee may not force public workers to live here but might pay them more, if they do. The Common Council approved a resolution Tuesday, to…
-
The Common Council has voted to continue requiring city workers to live in Milwaukee.The vote on Tuesday was 13 to 2. Alderman Michael Murphy spoke before…
-
Milwaukee’s mayor says it’s almost as if the state budget goes out of its way to harm the city.Tom Barrett commented on the new biennial budget on Monday,…
-
Gov. Walker could wipe out Milwaukee’s long-standing residency requirement this weekend.The state budget Walker plans to sign on Sunday includes a measure…
-
The Joint Finance Committee is supposed to conclude its state budget revisions this week ahead of a full legislative vote this month. Along with tax and…
-
The City of Milwaukee felt several body blows last week, when the Legislature’s Joint Finance committee passed budget provisions directly affecting the…