Just over nine years ago, Brookfield native Ashley Schneider (then Ashley Kumlien) successfully became the 16th woman to run across the entire United…
The world can put a lot of stressors on grade school students – especially young girls – in areas such as confidence, health, and creating a positive body…
New Jersey freelance writer Jen Miller last appeared on Lake Effect in a Fit For You segment tackling the myth of the “runner’s body.” Her New York Times…
As summer gets into full swing, one common event throughout the city is the 5K run. From color runs, and charity races to beer runs, the 3.1 mile race has…
New Jersey based freelance writer and runner Jen Miller wrote an article for the New York Times last fall that described her journey through weight gain…
Unless you are familiar with American running history, the name Kathrine Switzer may be unfamiliar. But if you are a woman who has ever entered and run a…
For some grade school girls, learning to be healthy and confident comes with significant obstacles. However, the group Girls on the Run is trying to help…
This weekend marks the inaugural Milwaukee Running Festival. Deemed “a running event for every runner” – the festival features a one mile, 5K, half…
North Korea has a reputation for strict guidelines in all aspects, most especially tourist travel. But a Milwaukee man was invited to the county recently…
The Chicago Marathon came and went this past weekend, and before that it was Milwaukee’s Lakefront Marathon.And while each event drew thousands, there are…