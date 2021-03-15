-
Three GOP members of the Wisconsin House delegation gathered at a pipeline company in Racine County Friday to criticize President Joe Biden for cancelling…
-
Wisconsin's newest member of Congress, Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, said Thursday he didn't know if President Donald Trump incited the riot last…
-
Wisconsin's newest member of Congress — Rep. Scott Fitzgerald — joined the rest of the state's Republican House members Wednesday in a failed attempt to…
-
The nation continues to watch developments in the race for president, stemming from Donald Trump's offensive comments about women caught on tape in 2005.…