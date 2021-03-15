-
Technological advances have made some aspects of policing easier. For example, surveillance cameras can help police monitor crime remotely and allow…
Institutions in the U.S. were generally spared the worst of the recent ransomware attack called WannaCry. But there's no guarantee the U.S. won’t bear the…
Computers worldwide have been hit by Ransomware. It’s also known as WannaCry and WannaCrypt. It’s a cyberattack that freezes electronic files until the…
A Homeland Security official says that so far, "the U.S. is still in a relatively good place." But because of the malware's success, it is being tweaked to foil attempts to stop its spread.
"We'll likely look back at this as a watershed moment," says Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, as malware called Wana Decryptor is blamed for large-scale attacks around the world.