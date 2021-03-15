-
This weekend, 14 teams of high school students from throughout Wisconsin will be competing in the SkillsUSA Wisconsin Carpentry TeamWorks State…
Many employers complain about not being able to find workers with the right skills, but experts says some of these employers aren't trying very hard.
The skyline in Milwaukee is changing, and with that comes hundreds of jobs. Though many of those positions don't require a college degree, they do require…
As technology develops, the “world of work” is trying to keep up. And one unlikely hero has been quietly working to fill that gap: technical colleges.As a…
We've been hearing about the skills gap in manufacturing for a long time. But, is it real? The skills gap argument asserts that manufacturing has plenty…