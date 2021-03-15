-
A new study from the Wisconsin Policy Forum looked at 18 colleges and universities in southeast Wisconsin between 2016 to 2019 to study trends in STEM…
-
Women and people of color are drastically underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). According to the Pew Research Center,…
-
Engineering touches everything — from our cars to our smartphones, to how our roads work and to putting humans in space. But sometimes, it seems that…
-
The most-winning team at Milwaukee’s Riverside University High School might be its robotics club. The Riverside RoboTigers qualified for world…
-
Sixty percent of college graduates are women. But they’re not pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) at the same rate as…
-
We’ve done quite a few interviews over the years on Lake Effect about where education in the STEM fields - science, technology, engineering, and math -…
-
Today’s education and business communities talk a lot about “jobs of the future.” What are those jobs? And how are kids being prepared for them?Educators…
-
A Milwaukee area group forms to attract girls and women to technology fields.Recent data from the National Science Foundation shows that women receive…