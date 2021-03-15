Tomah VA Center

-
In Wisconsin, problems have surfaced at the federal VA Medical Center in Tomah and at the state-run nursing home in King. Elected leaders are working to…
The Tomah VA is once again in the limelight. In 2014, the federal government launched an investigation there after a veteran died of what’s called “mixed…
During emotional hearings about the alleged overprescription of narcotics at the Tomah VA hospital, many who testified noted there are safer ways to treat…
Congress continues its investigation into the VA Medical Center in Tomah.Staff there are accused of over-prescribing painkillers to some patients, leaving…
The father of a Marine who died of an overdose at the Tomah VA, told members of Congress on Monday that he sought meetings with his son's doctors, because…
Staff at the Tomah VA is accused of over-prescribing painkillers and retaliating against people who blew the whistle. Before federal leaders decided to…
Congressional leaders announced Thursday that a hearing into reports of overmedication at the local VA Center will be held in Tomah.The Medical Center is…
The VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin is accused of over-prescribing opiates and retaliating against employees who objected.On Monday, U.S. Secretary…