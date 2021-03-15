-
The family of Tony Robinson, Jr. has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Madison. Robinson is the biracial 19-year-old who was killed…
The Madison Police Department has released its review on Officer Matt Kenny’s fatal shooting of Tony Robinson.The internal investigation determined that…
The Dane County Medical Examiner has released preliminary autopsy reports in Tony Robinson’s death.Robinson was the 19-year-old biracial man shot to death…
On Monday, Madison high school students marched to the state Capitol. Once arriving, they joined with other demonstrators who had gathered.All are upset…
High school students and others packed the Capitol rotunda for a time Monday, calling for justice for Tony Robinson.The 19-year-old African American man…