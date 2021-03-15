-
Authorities say tornadoes last week in the Fox Valley caused about $25 million in damage to private property.Public property damage, so far, has totaled…
-
Two tornadoes and powerful winds whipped through parts of Wisconsin late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The storms flattened structures, including barns and…
-
June is, historically, the busiest month for tornadoes in Wisconsin.But the state's severe weather can vary wildly from year to year. Only four tornadoes…
-
It’s been almost six weeks since an EF5 tornado ripped through the city of Moore, Oklahoma. The tornado was more than two miles wide, with winds estimated…
-
Wisconsin is moving toward the time of year that produces the most tornadoes here. June has been the most common month for tornadoes to occur in…