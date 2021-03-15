-
Even though many Wisconsin businesses are reopening and activities are resuming, the presence of the coronavirus can cause a sense of loss in safety and…
The American Psychological Association defines trauma as an emotional response to a terrible event like a natural disaster, an accident or a rape. But…
More Milwaukee-area business leaders are being urged to help employees who experienced trauma earlier in their lives. Advocates for what's called…
Mental health experts believe about 6 million people in the United States suffer from some degree of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It’s a mental…
Hundreds of people came together at new the Fiserv Forum this week to discuss ways to heal the Milwaukee community from the effects of trauma.The…
A leading national voice on faith and race issues says in order to get to the heart of trauma's impact on Milwaukee, the community needs to confront…
Two decades ago social scientists published landmark research that uncovered some previously undiscovered insights into stressors that affect developing…
Toxic stress in childhood can lead to a lifetime of health problems and, ultimately, a shorter life. Here's what schools can do to help.
Earlier this year, Lake Effect spoke with researchers Dmitri Topitzes and Joshua Mersky about their research on the effects of Adverse Childhood…
September is National Recovery Month, but raising awareness about mental health, drug and alcohol abuse and suicide prevention is helpful throughout the…