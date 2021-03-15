U.S. Supreme Court

-
The court's 5-to-3 ruling came in the case of a man who had lived in the U.S. for 25 years but who had used a fake Social Security card to get a job as a janitor.
Conservatives now have a 6-to-3 majority — a vote to spare on any given issue. Experts expect the new majority to move aggressively on an agenda more conservative than any seen since the 1930s.
The 48-year-old judge solidifies the court's conservative majority, filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat just about a week before Election Day.
Democrats boycotted the vote, pointing to what they called the damage she would do to health care, and reproductive and voting rights, and the fact the vote took place amid the presidential election.
Thursday was the fourth and final day hearings for President Trump's nominee. Next up in the process is the committee vote on Oct. 22.
President Trump's nominee deflected answering most questions, citing precedent that she can't weigh in on issues she may rule on. Weeks before the election, Democrats largely honed in on health care.
The hearings, which start at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, begin against the backdrop of early voting that has begun in many states and just 22 days before Election Day.
Read the opening statement from President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court.
President Trump has announced his Supreme Court pick to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away earlier this month. Trump has chosen…
If confirmed, the 48-year-old judge will solidify the court's conservative majority. Barrett said her judicial philosophy reflects that of her mentor, conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.