The Urban Ecology Center started humbly with a small team working out of a trailer near a forlorn park above the Milwaukee River. Today the park is…
The Urban Ecology Center specializes in introducing people to the urban environment. Over the last 25 years, the education-based organization has created…
For people familiar with the Urban Ecology Center, the name Ken Leinbach is often mentioned in the same breathe.Today, the center shines bright as a model…
In 1990, volunteers hatched an idea to kindle ecological understanding and stewardship among people in the neighborhood near Milwaukee’s Riverside Park.…
Community group Layton Boulevard West Neighborshoped to create a bike repair shop. When the spot LBWN selected fell through, organizers did not want to…
A blend of public/private partnerships have transformed a bleak, blighted Menomonee Valley. Monday, the Public Policy Forum released a report detailing…
Most kids are back in school by now; that means their outdoor play time is dramatically reduced. That assumes, of course, that children actually spend…
Acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton has traveled the globe and made it his mission to preserve the remaining quiet places. Tuesday evening he’ll share his…
The species disappeared in 1914 - author Joel Greenberg hopes to create awareness and broaden interest in conservation.A natural historian and researcher,…
Anna Metscher’s evolution spans from “non-vegetable eating” child in Milwaukee; to budding farmer who savors nearly everything fresh from her…