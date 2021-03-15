-
The Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention held its final informational meeting on Wednesday, on a plan to reduce violence across the city. Around 50…
-
After months of waiting, the City of Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention has released its plan to combat crime. The proposal looks to tackle…
-
It does not take long to think of examples of violent acts in the name of religion.Terrorist acts committed by the self-proclaimed Islamic State movement…
-
People in Wisconsin are suffering another tragic shooting. This week, a gunman at Purdue University killed a student from West Bend.The shooting, which…
-
Milwaukee Ald. Joe Davis says the blame for violence in the city lies, in part, with residents’ upbringing. Davis issued a statement Tuesday, in the wake…