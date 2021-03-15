-
Fifty people are suing a Wisconsin city over the way it handled protests last fall after authorities announced that a police officer would face no charges…
-
Citizen panels in Wauwatosa have taken the first steps toward hiring a new police chief in the city. Controversial longtime Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry…
-
A suburban Milwaukee police chief who supervised an officer who killed three people in five years will retire the summer.Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry…
-
A police officer in a Milwaukee suburb who resigned after being involved in his third fatal shooting in five years has been hired as a sheriff's…
-
Relatives and supporters of a woman wounded during a police shooting in Wauwatosa the night of Dec. 10 are raising more concerns about the city's police…
-
An officer has shot and wounded a woman in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa following what authorities said was an altercation, drawing protesters in a…
-
'This Fight Is Far From Over' Says Attorney Kimberley Motley After Officer Joesph Mensah ResignationThe city of Wauwatosa will pay officer Joseph Mensah the equivalent of 13 months pay plus an additional $15,000, along with what he is owed for vacation…
-
Updated 6:20 p.m. CSTA suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a…
-
Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride says he stands by his decisions to implement a curfew and request the National Guard in the days following the Milwaukee…
-
The Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission held a regular meeting on Wednesday night.Some people expected the commission to take up whether to terminate the…