Wisconsin Photo ID

Tuesday's election was the first big test of Wisconsin's photo ID requirement. Neil Albrecht of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission says the rule…
When you vote on Tuesday, you're likely to see big crowds. Neil Albrecht is executive director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission. He's…
The high court will combine two lower court challenges, one filed by the NAACP and Voces de la Fontera, the other by the League of Women…
A bill by GOP Rep. Michael Schraa would allow voters who cannot get a government ID, to sign an affidavit stating the reason, at the polls."We’re allowing…
Two federal lawsuits head to court Monday against Wisconsin’s photo ID law for voting. A Dane County judge has blocked the law, at least temporarily.The…
An Assembly committee advanced just one new rule for Wisconsin voters on Monday. The change would allow people to register to vote, online.The original…
Wisconsin's 4th District Court of Appeals has ruled that the state's photo identification requirement for voters, is constitutional. Thursday's decision…