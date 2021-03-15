Wisconsin Watch

-
This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access.As Claire Woodall-Vogg…
-
As Wisconsin businesses shuttered this spring to slow the spread of COVID-19, jobless filings and phone calls flooded the state Department of Workforce…
-
This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access.Early in the morning…
-
This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access.When Melissa Lemke got…
-
Long-time Wisconsin resident and election reformer Jim Mueller said when he was a municipal clerk two decades ago, elections were not a stressful part of…
-
Information comes so fast on social media that it’s hard to know what to believe.Even professionals get confused. Lewis Friedland, a journalism professor…
-
Militia Member Says Kenosha Police Sought To Push Protesters Toward Them On Night Of Deadly ShootingA militia member patrolling the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25 claimed that police on the scene told him they planned to herd demonstrators toward the…
-
Lee Ann Medina of Milwaukee says a constellation of factors conspired to prevent her from casting a ballot in Wisconsin’s spring primary.Medina registered…
-
Based on its own performance measures — and the loss of hundreds of Wisconsin ballots on their way to voters this summer — the U.S. Postal Service has its…
-
For months, President Donald Trump has alleged without evidence that any expansion of mail-in voting in the 2020 election will lead to “tremendous” fraud…