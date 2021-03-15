-
Updated 12:11 p.mFrom 1942 to 1945, Hollywood created over 200 movies centered around World War II. Thus creating the genre of World War II films, which…
-
It happened during the first week of September in 1945: Japan signed formal surrender papers aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, bringing an end to…
-
Seventy-five years ago this month, the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, effectively ending World War II.…
-
World War II is the deadliest war in human history with more than 85 million casualties. By 1945, the world was in ruins from London to Hiroshima.While we…
-
Morris Berg — known to longtime baseball fans as Moe Berg — was a catcher who later caught secrets from enemies of the U.S. during World War II.A…
-
75 years ago, the Imperial Japanese Air Force bombed the US Naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Although Europe had been engulfed in conflict since…
-
It's the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the entry of the United States into World War II. The war was fought by land, by sea and - of…
-
When novelist Chris Cleave starts a new project - before he writes a word - he tries to immerse himself in the world his characters will inhabit.Four…
-
Update: The paperback edition of "Born Survivors" has recently been published, and Wendy Holden will speak Monday (5/16/16) evening in Madison, along with…
-
It was on this day, 74 years ago, that the Japanese bombardment of Pearl Harbor brought the United States into World War II. There are several important…