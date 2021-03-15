-
In December WUWM@Nite sent Skubs to check out Milwaukee’s local SoFar Concert series. The artists featured this time were D’Amato, Jordin Bass, Thriftones…
-
During the day, Kyle Feerick is a funeral student. He studies embalming, funeral arranging, and the art of the corpse.By night, he is a musician and a…
-
When Brian Stark took a trip to Europe, he stumbled upon the town of Bern, Switzerland. Within the city square are four statues that inspired Stark.The…
-
Old-school Americana creates an image in our minds of rustic farms, hard working folks doing dirty work, conversation speckled with old-fashioned sayings,…
-
When you take a step back and look at life, you will see how we are just bumbling around on Earth while trying to get from Point A to Point B.The musical…
-
Christopher Porterfield of Field Report stopped by WUWM@Nite to chat with Trapper Schoepp about the release of his new album, Marigolden.Porterfield…
-
It’s going to be a funny weekend in Milwaukee. Actually, it already is a funny night….because the 9th Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival is just underway.…
-
Motherhood is a very special chapter in the lives of women around the world. New mothers are showered with advice from family and friends. They no longer…
-
Musician Myles Coyne was obsessed with comic books when he was growing up in Escanaba, Michigan, feasting on the creativity of the images. Music came a…
-
Canadian rock band The Trews play their first Summerfest gig tonight at 8pm on the Uline Stage. They joined Lake Effect's Bonnie North in the WUWM studio…