WUWM @Nite

-
In Milwaukee, it's easy to get overwhelmed when choosing which summer festivals to attend. The Milwaukee Comedy Festival is celebrating "Ten Years of…
-
It's been a hard-working time for singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis. The former lead vocalist for the band Rilo Kiley, has been on a long tour in support of…
-
Singer-songwriter Sarah Vos came across a quotation recently that read:“Modern-day society is the most well-fed and comfortable slaves of history.”The…
-
Dumpster diving brings a person a lot of interesting finds. Some of those finds are treasures, others have a clear reason why they were…
-
A Milwaukee musician dabbles in two different genres of music.Rocket Paloma is a singer-songwriter who writes autobiographical songs that reveals her…