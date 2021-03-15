-
Gov. Scott Walker is drawing sharp criticism for his plan to delay highway projects, including the Zoo Interchange in Milwaukee. In the past, the governor…
A portion of I-94 will be closed from 11:00 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. Monday.The closure is in the Zoo Interchange, at Highway 100.The state Department…
It’s not your imagination. The freeway system around metro Milwaukee is clogged with construction.Commuters may have found pathways around the congestion,…
Large-scale electrical work is underway in the Zoo Interchange.Motorists passing through the state’s busiest freeway interchange are getting a look at…
It has not been easy to move through parts of Wauwatosa. The city occupies much of ground zero, when it comes to rebuilding the Zoo Interchange.The state…
Two groups are suing state and federal planners for failing to evaluate the negative effects a reconstructed Zoo Interchange could have on Milwaukee. The…
Freeway work in the Milwaukee area could be scaled back after the Joint Finance Committee cut funding for reconstruction on part of the Zoo…