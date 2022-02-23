© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to icing on our antenna, WUWM is broadcasting at reduced power.
Education

A lawsuit threatens drastic cut to UC Berkeley's fall enrollment

KQED | By Sara Hossaini
Published February 23, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST

A lawsuit from angry neighbors threatens U.C. Berkeley with having to cut enrollment by a third to reduce environmental impact, and losing $57 million. It's now up to the state supreme court.

Copyright 2022 KQED

Education
Sara Hossaini
Sara Hossaini is a reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She brings a blend of documentary journalism and public interest communications experience developed through her work as a nonprofit multimedia consultant and Associate Producer on national PBS documentary films through groups such as the Center for Asian American Media, Fenton Communications and The Working Group. She likes to travel, to get her hands in the dirt and to explore her creative side through music, crafts and dance.
See stories by Sara Hossaini