3 places to see cherry blossoms that aren't Washington D.C.

Updated April 01, 2025 at 16:02 PM ET

The cherry blossom peak in Washington D.C. came and went in a matter of days.

The National Park Service declared peak bloom on March 28 for the iconic cherry trees. But a thunderstorm that brought intense wind and rain swept through the nation's capital Monday night, blowing away many of the blossoms and cutting short the spring spectacle that millions gather to see in D.C. every year.

There are almost 4,000 cherry trees near the National Mall. Mari Nakahara, a cherry blossom expert at the Library of Congress, told Morning Edition that Japan originally gifted 2,000 trees to the U.S. in 1909.

"But when they arrived in Washington, D.C., they found infestation. So they had to burn them down," Nakahara said. Another shipment of more than 3,000 trees arrived in the U.S. in 1912, according to the National Park Service.

While the peak bloom in Washington might be the country's most famous, it's not the only place where people can see the blossoms.

Morning Edition reached out to three cherry blossom tree collections around the country that people can still visit for a few more days or weeks – weather permitting.

Branch Brook Park in Essex County, New Jersey

Kate Hartwyk, deputy director of parks for Essex County in New Jersey, said the Branch Brook Park cherry tree collection dates back to the 1920s.

"My favorite part of the cherry blossom season is the return to activity that it symbolizes," Hartwyk said.

The park now has 5,300 cherry trees in its collection and over 16 different varieties, Hartwyk said. Park officials predict optimal viewing will be April 6-13.

The Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival starts April 5.

Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis

Over at the Missouri Botanical Garden, horticulturist Darya McKelvey said people come from all over the Midwest to see their trees.

"We also have some of the Weeping Higan Cherries. A lot of people love those because they have the cascading stems and they're pink," McKelvey said. "So they just kind of dance in the wind."

The bloom usually starts in March and lasts into early April. But weather could also affect how long the cherry blossoms will be visible.

Portland Japanese Garden

Cherry blossoms are typically present at the Portland Japanese Garden in Oregon for the first few weeks of April. As of Monday, March 31, the blossoms remained in peak bloom.

Hugo Torii, curator at the Portland Japanese Garden, said you can find cherry trees throughout the city.

"It's beautiful to see here and there," Torii said. "I think that is what's beautiful about seeing flowers after a long winter."

/ Portland Japanese Garden / Portland Japanese Garden A cherry blossom tree at the Portland Japanese Garden in Portland on March 27.

There's also a collection of trees at Portland's Japanese American Historical Plaza, which commemorates Japanese-Americans who were sent to internment camps. Torii said the trees lend themselves to reflection.

"In Japan, sakura cherry trees are associated by being transient and ephemeral," Torii said. "It reminds us that life keeps on going, evolves, changing, and we are reminded of this nature to accept that."

A cherry blossom celebration with free admission is scheduled for April 6 at the plaza.

Treye Green edited this article. The radio version of this story was edited by Ashley Westerman.

