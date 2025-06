Groundwater is at risk along the parched Colorado River, where a meager amount of melted snowpack is trickling down the river.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with KUNC’s Alex Hager about the current conditions and a new report that shows groundwater supplies are dwindling fast along the drought-stricken Colorado River.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR