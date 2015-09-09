© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Getting There Is Half The Fun

Published September 9, 2015 at 6:25 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with stories about getting there. Two boys in Russia managed to tunnel out of their kindergarten. Their mission - to buy a Jaguar sports car. The school says the boys spent days digging into the sandbox and under the fence and almost made it to the dealership before being spotted.

In America, Matthew Ahn's race from train to train earned him the world speed record for hitting every subway station in New York in just under 22 hours. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World