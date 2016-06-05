© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Quiz: Do You Know Enough About Africa To Win Big On 'Jeopardy!'?

By Anders Kelto
Published June 5, 2016 at 6:00 AM CDT
What's the median age in Africa? To find out, take our quiz. Above: Crowds wait for a festival in Maiduguri. Bonus question: Where is Maiduguri? Answer: It's the capital of Boron State in northeastern Nigeria.
What's the median age in Africa? To find out, take our quiz. Above: Crowds wait for a festival in Maiduguri. Bonus question: Where is Maiduguri? Answer: It's the capital of Boron State in northeastern Nigeria.

A couple of weeks ago, our global health team was stumped by a final question on Jeopardy!: "After the secession of South Sudan from Sudan in 2011, this became the largest country in Africa by area."

We thought maybe it was Nigeria.

Or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Or South Africa.

Wrong and wrong and wrong.

The correct answer: Algeria.

So we thought it was time to brush up on our Africa knowledge. And what better way than with a quiz. So here it is, for our staff and our readers as well. Bahati nzuri! (That's "good luck" in Swahili.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: June 5, 2016 at 11:00 PM CDT
A previous version of this quiz incorrectly said that Lagos was the capital of Nigeria.

Tags

WorldNPR News
Anders Kelto
See stories by Anders Kelto