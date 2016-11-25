NPR News Nuggets: Happy Feet, Squirrel Attack & A Lasting Smell

Here's a quick roundup of some of the mini-moments you may have missed on this week'sMorning Edition.

These Beer Cans Burp Wildly

Mario Tama / Getty Images / After cans of a New Zealand beer started exploding in Sweden, the Swedes might want to stick to beer on tap.

One New Zealand brewery has a new beer in Sweden. Well, it had. The beer called Aro Noir is a dark stout with an explosive finish. But not the good kind. 2016 can be dubbed the year of exploding phones, exploding washing machines, and now you can add exploding beer to that list. As Morning Editionhost David Greene said on Monday, Sweden stopped selling the beer after reports came in of cans exploding. With the explosions came a cascading rain of beer described as a "malty, roasted aroma with hints of pumpernickel bread, coffee, prunes, cocoa, tobacco and liquorice." The brewer voluntarily recalled the cans, it says there's no mystery as to why the cans are exploding. It blames "overcarbonation."

Smell As Old As Time

People read about history, watch films about history, see it unfold before them, but how often do they get to smell history? Well, when Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution opens next year, visitors will have their chance. As Morning Editionhost Steve Inskeep said on Wednesday, the contents of the museum include an earthenware mug from the 1770s — which still smells of rum poured by some Revolution-era drinker. Thankfully, other smells from centuries ago have not transcended time. A book on the country's early years says before running water, even the most fastidious people bathed only once a week. Some bathed once a year, whether they needed it or not. Funky — and not the good kind.

Happy Trails, Happy Feet

There's been an infrastructure improvement in New Zealand as a new underpass was built beneath a busy highway. But as Morning Editionhost David Greene reported Monday, it's not an underpass meant for anyone taller than a foot. Confused? The underpass actually looks like a pipe, and it's for penguins. Yes, penguins! This solution came after a group of Blue Penguins had been dodging traffic to make it to their nesting area. Now these penguins don't have to cross the road to get to the other side, and they can waddle with peace of mind.

Just A Squirrel Tryin' To Get A Nut, What's Up?

Howard Brookins, an alderman in Chicago, learned the hard way that squirrels do not take a declaration of war lightly. Brookins made it known that he felt the Windy City squirrels were a little too aggressive and had created a mess as they ate their way through garbage cans. As Morning Editionhost David Greene said on Wednesday, Brookins was probably just trying to improve his neighborhood, so he could enjoy his bike rides without seeing the wreckage the squirrels left behind. However, it was one such attempt to enjoy a bike ride that led to a freak accident. One squirrel took it upon itself to make a statement and let the alderman know where squirrels stand. In a furry flash, the squirrel came out of nowhere, lunged toward Brookins and got lodged in the bicycle's spokes. The alderman then flipped off his bike and fractured his skull. The squirrel did not have the same luck and, unfortunately, did not survive. Brookins told the Chicago Tribuneit was like a "suicide bomber, getting revenge." So maybe it wasn't an accident then?

