Make WUWM your preferred station on NPR.org and the NPR app

There are many, many ways to access news and information from WUWM 89.7 FM – Milwaukee’s NPR — the radio, WUWM.com, the WUWM app, social media, newsletters, smart speakers. The list goes on and on.

But, did you know that you can also find WUWM stories and podcasts on NPR.org and the NPR app?

All you need to do is select WUWM as your preferred member station.

How do you do this?

NPR.org: Visit NPR.org/stations and select, or search for, WUWM. Easy peasy.

NPR app: Click on the My NPR tab on the bottom of the screen and then select Change Station. From there, you can search for WUWM and select yours truly as your preferred station. Or, from your phone, click on this link that takes you to the NPR app.

NPR app screenshot Not only can you get all of WUWM's podcasts on the NPR app, but also all of NPR's.

And, if you want to get fancy — create an NPR account either at NPR.org or through the NPR app, select WUWM and then NPR will know you love WUWM across all of their platforms.

Why should you do this?

Because when you select WUWM as your go-to station, you’ll gain access to the strength of the NPR Network — a truly unique mix of the local stories from WUWM and the national and international reporting from NPR. This is something only public radio can provide.

On NPR.org and in the NPR app, you can stream WUWM, listen to WUWM podcasts, read the latest WUWM stories and even donate to WUWM. And, a fan favorite in the NPR app — you can listen to NPR One, which features the top stories from WUWM and NPR.

We already know WUWM is your favorite station, so go get set up on NPR platforms so you don’t miss your next driveway moment.

Another tip we recommend is setting WUWM as one of your preferred news sources in Google search. Here’s how to do that.