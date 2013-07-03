Take The Code Switch Visitor Survey

Code Switch has been up and running for almost three months. We launched on April 8, with a series of stories about code-switching itself. Since then, we've covered evolving generational attitudes about race, cities undergoing significant racial and ethnic shifts, wealth disparities, racial fetishes, stereotypes, Scandal, housing discrimination, household help, uncomfortable questions, "popcorn deserts," the summer of 1963, and, of course, bros.

But now we'd like to hear from you. What brought you to Code Switch today? What types of stories have you most enjoyed from us? What are we doing well, and what could we do better?

This won't be your only chance to give us feedback. And of course, you can always send us messages directly through email: codeswitch (at) NPR (dot) org. But we'd appreciate it if you take five minutes to respond to our survey.

Thanks for reading and contributing.

