Take The Code Switch Visitor Survey

By Matt Thompson
Published July 3, 2013 at 9:56 AM CDT
Clearly, our genius use of stock photos is one of your favorite aspects of Code Switch, and we expect this fact will be reflected in your survey responses.
Code Switch has been up and running for almost three months. We launched on April 8, with a series of stories about code-switching itself. Since then, we've covered evolving generational attitudes about race, cities undergoing significant racial and ethnic shifts, wealth disparities, racial fetishes, stereotypes, Scandal, housing discrimination, household help, uncomfortable questions, "popcorn deserts," the summer of 1963, and, of course, bros.

But now we'd like to hear from you. What brought you to Code Switch today? What types of stories have you most enjoyed from us? What are we doing well, and what could we do better?

This won't be your only chance to give us feedback. And of course, you can always send us messages directly through email: codeswitch (at) NPR (dot) org. But we'd appreciate it if you take five minutes to respond to our survey.

Thanks for reading and contributing.

Matt Thompson
As Director of Vertical Initiatives (and Mischief) at NPR, Matt Thompson works with teams across the company to guide the development of topic-focused verticals covering race, ethnicity and culture; education; and global health and development.
